New "Here We Go" Steelers fight song released before playoff game

A new Steelers playoff season comes with new lyrics to the classic fight song.

Roger Wood released the new version of his "Here We Go!" anthem, changing the lyrics to match this season's players.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is leading the charge this year, "ready to win with Gainwell, Metcalf and Calvin Austin," Wood sings. "We'll go to Warren when we need a touchdown, and if you get in his way, he's going to knock you around."

And of course, if the offense can't get it into the endzone, there's always "three points off of Boswell's toe."

The defense brings home the last verse. "We've got Highsmith, Watt and Heyward. Queen and Ramsey and Joey Jr. The other team won't get any ground because the defense is going to bring the Steel Curtain down," Wood sings.

After clinching the AFC North with a stunning 26-24 win over the Ravens, the Steelers are hosting a playoff game at Acrisure Stadium for the first time since 2021. They'll face off against the Houston Texans on Monday at 8:15 p.m.

It's the first time the Steelers and Texans have met in the playoffs. The Steelers hold a 5-3 all-time record against the Texans, including a 3-1 home record. But the Texans are arguably the league's hottest team, entering the playoffs with a nine-game win streak.

The Steelers are looking to win their first playoff game since the 2016 season.