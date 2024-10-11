Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick welcomes baby boy, Uzai Fitzpatrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is often looked at as a leader for the defense and now he'll have a brand-new leadership challenge in front of him - fatherhood!

Minkah and Maya Stokes welcomed a son into the world earlier this week on Monday, October 7 just before 6 p.m.

Their new son, Uzai Fitzpatrick, was born at the Allegheny Health Network's labor and delivery unit at Wexford Hospital.

Uzai weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Steelers dads-to-be

With Minkah being a new dad, he joins a list of other big names on the Steelers who are expecting to become dads.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and his wife Havana announced late last month that they are expecting their first child in 2025.

"We are over the moon to be adding onto our little family!" the caption of the social media post said.

Along with Boswell, Steelers' star T.J. Watt and his wife Dani announced they are also expecting their first child.

In what could be seen as foreshadowing, the Watt's first child is expected to be born in February and the date of Super Bowl LIX is Feb. 9, 2025.