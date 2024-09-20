Steelers' Chris Boswell and wife Havana announce pregnancy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and his wife Havana announced on Friday that she is pregnant.

In a shared post on Instagram, the couple announced that baby Boswell is on the way. The post said the baby boy is expected in March 2025.

"We are over the moon to be adding onto our little family!" the caption of the post said.

Chris and Havana tied the knot in June at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Boswell is the latest Steeler to announce a baby is on the way. Earlier this month, T.J. Watt and his wife Dani took to social media to announce they are expecting their first child. Baby Watt is expected in February 2025, according to the post.

The Steelers (2-0) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game is on KDKA-TV.