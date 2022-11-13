Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick set to miss multiple games after appendectomy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As star linebacker, T.J. Watt, is set to return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the Steelers defense has suffered another injury setback.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is set to miss "weeks" after undergoing an appendectomy, ESPN insiders Brooke Pryor and Adam Schefter report.

"Fitzpatrick did not feel well at practice, and tests revealed that he needed to undergo the appendectomy as quickly as possible, a source said. The Steelers had announced Saturday that Fitzpatrick would miss the Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints with appendicitis," per ESPN.

Reinforcements at the safety position will be provided by Damontae Kazee, who was activated from the injured reserve earlier in the week.

The Steelers will employ the next-man-up mentality as they host the Saints at Acrisure Stadium Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.