Steelers rookie class spends the day spreading joy at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The patients at UPMC Children's Hospital were treated to a surprise visit by some Steelers rookies on Tuesday!

The rookie class spent some time at the hospital getting to know the kids, making arts and crafts, and playing games.

One of the players spending the day bringing joy to the kids was linebacker Payton Wilson.

Wilson said that it's really rewarding to be able to give back to the community that cheers him on each week.

"We've been over here painting pictures, throwing around the football," Wilson said. "It's just been awesome to see how happy these kids are, as well as how happy we are just being here."

Along with having fun with the kids, there was of course time to take pictures and sign autographs for the kids and their families.

It's one of many community projects the Steelers were part of this week.

As the rookies visited UPMC Children's Hospital, Larry Ogunjobi hosted a NIKE Stem x Shoe event to help promote the importance of STEM education, something he studied during his time at the University of Charlotte.

"I just think the trajectory of the world and how technology is moving in such a big way, it's good to get the kids involved," he said. "I think everything we have, everything we do is technologically based. I feel like when you start them early it gives them a chance to work through things."

The Steelers are back in action this Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium when they take on the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m.