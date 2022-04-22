Report: Steelers re-sign safety Terrell Edmunds to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are bringing back a 2018 first-round pick.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have re-signed Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.

Pittsburgh is giving S Terrell Edmunds a 1-year deal worth $2.5M, source said. He had two other offers, but the former first-rounder elects to stay home. https://t.co/fewx3UrbBy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2022

The deal, worth $2.5 million, will keep him as a Steeler in the 2022 season.

Edmunds was drafted by the Steelers in the 2018 draft in the first round, 28th overall.

This past season, Edmunds had two interceptions, 63 solo tackles, and a combined 89 tackles.