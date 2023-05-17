Steelers reportedly release CB Ahkello Witherspoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another cornerback is reportedly being let go by the Steelers as of Wednesday morning.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team has informed Ahkello Witherspoon he is being released.

Over the past two seasons, Witherspoon started seven games for the Steelers.

In his time with the Steelers, he recorded four interceptions and 31 solo tackles.

Witherspoon was hurt in week three this past season.