Watch CBS News
Steelers

Steelers reportedly release CB Ahkello Witherspoon

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another cornerback is reportedly being let go by the Steelers as of Wednesday morning. 

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team has informed Ahkello Witherspoon he is being released. 

Over the past two seasons, Witherspoon started seven games for the Steelers. 

In his time with the Steelers, he recorded four interceptions and 31 solo tackles. 

Witherspoon was hurt in week three this past season. 

First published on May 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.