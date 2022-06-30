Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett among best-selling jerseys in 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NFL released its list of the best-selling jerseys so far in 2022 and there was a Steeler among the top ten.

First-round pick and quarterback Kenny Pickett was fourth on the list behind Davante Adams of the Raiders, Josh Allen of the Bills, and Russell Wilson who was traded to the Denver Broncos.

The hottest unis on the market 👀



Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

Sales of Pickett jerseys still ranked ahead of Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

The Steelers took the Pitt Panthers quarterback in the first round this past year with the 20th overall pick.

Pickett was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.