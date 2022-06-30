Watch CBS News
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett among best-selling jerseys in 2022

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NFL released its list of the best-selling jerseys so far in 2022 and there was a Steeler among the top ten.

First-round pick and quarterback Kenny Pickett was fourth on the list behind Davante Adams of the Raiders, Josh Allen of the Bills, and Russell Wilson who was traded to the Denver Broncos.

Sales of Pickett jerseys still ranked ahead of Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

The Steelers took the Pitt Panthers quarterback in the first round this past year with the 20th overall pick.

Pickett was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 4:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

