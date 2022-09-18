Steelers play host to Make-A-Wish cancer survivor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are engrained in the fabric of Pittsburgh. A hard-nosed, determined team for an equally hardworking town. And for one fan, he's modeled his own battle after the likes of his favorite team, and more specifically, his favorite players--the Watt brothers.

We are excited to host Collin and @MakeAWishPAWV today! Collin got to meet his favorite players, @_TJWatt & @DerekWatt34, got a tour of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and will be at our home opener against the Patriots!



📝: https://t.co/tZwkBVDaQB pic.twitter.com/wWDHW4fpRi — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) September 16, 2022

Collin Spall spent part of his Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex watching the Steelers practice and then meeting some of his favorite players.

"I have been a Steelers fan since about fourth grade," said Spall. "That was my earliest memory. I remember watching Troy Polamalu and that converted me into being a Steelers fan."

Spall has battled cancer, and thanks to Make-A-Wish, he was able to meet some of his gridiron heroes, like the Watts, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and more.

"I always like watching them on Sunday, whether they win or lose," said Spall.

"They are the best team in the NFL," said Spall. "It's really cool. You see them on television and you know they are real, but you just don't make that connection always."

In addition to his unforgettable practice visit, Spall will be a special guest of the Steelers when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.