Steelers welcome Packers for primetime showdown as Aaron Rodgers readies to play former team for first time

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) return to primetime action on Sunday night when they return home to Acrisure Stadium to host the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) on "Sunday Night Football."

Both teams sit in first place in their respective divisions and have plenty to play for. One storyline worth watching for the Steelers will be centered around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is set to play his first game against his former team, the one that drafted him in the first round (24th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Packers, 15 as a starter, and won four MVP awards and a Super Bowl with the team in 2011.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his team remains solely focused on going into Pittsburgh and coming out with the win.

"We're playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "It's as simple as that. Granted, we've got a lot of respect and love for Aaron. I know our past together, we had a lot of great moments, but this game is not about that. It's about going to Pittsburgh, "Sunday Night Football," our guys will be jacked up, their guys will be jacked up. It's about the Green Bay Packers versus the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Head coach Mike Tomlin echoed that sentiment, adding that he knows the veteran Rodgers is simply "playing to win."

Tomlin opened his Tuesday press conference, saying his team needs to refocus on stopping the run after letting Bengals running back Chase Brown rush for over 100 yards on Thursday night. Pittsburgh is set to face another fierce runner with that capability in veteran Josh Jacobs, who is coming off a two-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers will be wearing their brand-new throwback uniforms for this game. Unveiled in July, the jerseys pay homage to the city and the Steelers' inaugural 1933 team.

Photo Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

The opposition

The Packers' offense is led by quarterback Jordan Love, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Tucker Kraft.

Love, 26, replaced Rodgers as the Packers' starting quarterback before the 2023 season and has compiled a 22-16-1 record as Green Bay's signal caller.

Green Bay's defense is one of the better units across the league this year, coming into this matchup as the sixth-best defense in terms of net yards per game (288.5) and the 10th-best in points allowed per game (20.8).

"They don't give up big plays," Tomlin said of Green Bay's defense.

The Packers' pass rush has been bolstered by the acquisition of Penn State alum Micah Parsons, who was traded from Dallas before the start of the 2025 season. To date, Parsons has 5.5 sacks with his new team and figures to remain a disruptor in Green Bay's front seven.

Injuries

Wideout Calvin Austin is "scheduled to work" during the week, Tomlin said, and he is "optimistic" Austin will play Sunday.

Meanwhile, safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew has been ruled out for the season.

"He had knee surgery... and is facing rehabilitation now," Tomlin said of the 32-year-old's status.

The Steelers and Packers will clash in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.