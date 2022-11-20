Steelers looking to extend winning ways against AFC North rival Bengals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's a rematch of the first game of the season.

The Steelers came out victorious in overtime 23-20 over Cincinnati.

For the Steelers to make a run to the postseason this year, they'll need to get the sweep against the Bengals.

Defensively, the Steelers played their best game of the year, forcing five turnovers and sacking quarterback Joe Burrow seven times.

Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception for a touchdown on Joe Burrow's first pass of the season in that game.

He'll be a key to the Steelers' success moving forward and it looks like he will play today after undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend.

Fitzpatrick has been a full participant in practice this week and he was taken off the team's injury report.

Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow underwent the same surgery in the offseason and jokingly advised Fitzpatrick to wait "maybe another week or two" before coming back.

While the defense hopes to repeat what they did in week one, the offense doesn't have to look too far back for a repeat performance. In fact, they only have to look back to last Sunday.

Against the Saints, the offense rushed for 217 yards, which was good for the most they've rushed for in nearly six full seasons.

Running back Najee Harris said they have to keep that effort going.

"You got to go out there and you got to grind, you got to keep working, like I said, through this process, it's tough right now, but you got to keep working and good things will happen," Harris said.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.