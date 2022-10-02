Steelers look to get back on track on Sunday against Jets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are looking to get back into the win column today against the New York Jets.

Both teams sit at 1-2 but a loss for the Steelers would set them even further back in the race for the AFC North.

With the Jets in town, the Steelers are looking for answers on both sides of the ball.

The defense is looking to get back to forcing turnovers as they continue to operate without reigning Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt and the offense is struggling to put points on the board.

So far this season, the Steelers rank next to last in the league in total offense and in average drive time.

However, the players on offense are not deterred.

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens said they're just a play or two away from breaking out.

"You just got to take it one day at a time, one play at a time, because sometimes you want to make a play and sometimes you can't," he said. "It can spark at any time, there's little lightning sparks, so yeah, that's how I know we can be a special group at any time."

Meanwhile, second-year running back and offensive captain Najee Harris was quick this week to take the heat off of his offense and shoulder the blame.

"We're talking bad about the O-line everywhere," Harris said. "It's not the O-line. I think the O-line did a really good job last week, and, actually, starting from the Patriots, they did a really good job of doing what they can control. It just comes down to me. I just need to trust them more. We got some really good guys. They've done a really good job of getting better, and they are good. We do have a good O-line. I see in social media and all that how bad they talk about our O-line. But it's not. It's me."

Today, they'll face the Jets without yet another starter on the defensive side of the ball as cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, they will have cornerback Cam Sutton who was dealing with a groin issue all week.

The Jets come into town with Zach Wilson making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the preseason against Philadelphia.

Wilson is known for being an athletic quarterback that can move outside the pocket but with not much time spent with his offense and injuries on the offensive line, the Steelers will look to up the pressure on Wilson.