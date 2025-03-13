Steelers fans split on the return of quarterback Mason Rudolph

Steelers fans say they weren't expecting Mason Rudolph could become the team's starting quarterback next year, but many said it's ok if that becomes the case.

Don Jack put on the Rudolph jersey he had never worn before on Thursday.

"I'm really excited to have his strong arm back," Jack said.

As we chatted with Jack near the Clemente bridge, a man yelled from a moving car "go Mason!"

"Everyone is excited about Mason being back," Jack said.

Julian Tippett felt the same way.

"I think it's a plus because he knows the organization, he knows how it goes, and he's been there through hell and back," Tippet said. "His last year here he showed who he really can be."

The excitement is not universal.

"He wasn't good when he was here originally," Zach Pine said. "I don't think it's the best move for Pittsburgh. I think we should have signed a different quarterback."

Tony Lee said he's loved Rudolph since he played in college and believes he is a talented player.

"Mason was always that consummate pro in the back end, and he just was helping his team out. I mean, there's reason they kept him around, as long as they did - a good locker room guy and he's confident," Lee said. "So it would be cool, just to see what he can actually do with, you know, DK coming with the team, what they're looking like with a little bit of an offensive line in front of them."

Lee's coworker Denny Whalen said $4 million for Rudolph is better than spending 45 million on Aaron Rodgers.

"It's only a matter of time before they sign Rogers anyway," Lee joked.