Steelers fan in Paris says she doesn't feel "unsafe" amid unrest

Thousands of Steelers fans are descending on Paris, as French and U.S. leaders brace for more protests in the region on Saturday. They said they're remaining aware of their surroundings as they take in the city ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Caitlin Price, who lives in Forest Hills, went to the Steelers-Vikings game in Ireland last year, and even the first one in London in 2013. She feels these international games are great excuses to take a trip and explore the world, so she didn't think twice about getting tickets to Paris.

"It's such a cool experience to celebrate just the sport of football because you're going to see people with every jersey from every team imaginable. People are just excited to see live American football in person," Price said.

Even the recent unrest in the region didn't leave her with any hesitations, and she had a chance to change her mind before taking the train from London on Friday.

"I trust basically what the league and the governments and everything are deciding on this," Price said.

Either way, Price said she always stays cautious when traveling.

"As long as you avoid those areas and are a smart traveler and kind of mind your own business, I think you know it should be fine," Price said.

The same goes for Renee Minnemeyer-Climo of Beaver Falls.

"I haven't felt unsafe at all so far," Minnemeyer-Climo said.

Minnemeyer-Climo got to the city on Thursday and plans to escape a few hours away to a more remote area on Saturday.

"That way we're not going to be anywhere near the situation," Minnemeyer-Climo said.

So when game day rolls around, pending any major problems, they'll be there: rain or shine.

"We're already here, so might as well just go all the way," Price said.

Price also said she signed up for the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to get updates on any security issues from the embassy.