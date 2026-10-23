Steelers arrive in Paris for Sunday's game against Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers arrived in Paris early Friday morning for the first-ever NFL game in France against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

But the Saints have been in Paris since Monday, giving them a few more days to prepare and acclimate to the six-hour time difference from Eastern Standard Time to Central European Summer Time.

Since facing the Minnesota Vikings in London in September 2013, the Steelers have followed the same travel plan for three games played in European cities: flying in the Friday before playing on Sunday. In 2013, Pittsburgh lost to the Vikings but then beat the Vikings last season in the first-ever game played in Dublin.

The Saints have a 2-1 international record, with all three of those games played in London.

"I've played in three countries now, and each of them we've left on Thursday, early evening," said Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Would've been nice one time to come over on a Monday."

"I'd like to be in France for a week," Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said. "I've never been here before, but I think you do what you feel is best to win the game."

One thing that intrigues the players is the rare opportunity to witness French culture.

"I always have a lot of respect for the culture here," said defensive lineman Cam Heyward, the only Steeler to play in all three European games. "To come here and put on a game — and hopefully we can win — but looking forward to that."

"It's just neat to be able to see where it originated from," said Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen, who was born in Louisiana. "Just to see the deep culture things because Louisiana is based off of it, but it's not the true culture of it. So, to be out here and see the true culture is definitely very exciting."

The Steelers have played one game so far as the home team (in Dublin) and one as the road team (London). They are designated as the road team in Paris on Sunday but still expect to see a strong showing of Steelers fans, who have developed a reputation of following the team wherever they play.

"I remember that the fans," Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf said when asked about the game in Dublin, "they cheer for anything. So, we've got to get them abreast on the rules around here."

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. EST, which is 3:30 p.m. CEST in Paris. But the players don't appear to be worried about having any advantages over their opponent, or vice versa.

"The game's at 9:30 on our body clocks," said Rodgers. "Getting acclimated has its advantages. Obviously, there's science behind coming later in the week."