Pittsburgh Steelers players address upcoming trip to Paris amid France unrest, violence

Several Pittsburgh Steelers players spoke Monday about the team's upcoming trip to Paris as the French region is reeling from a weekend of violence and unrest amid ongoing protests.

A travel advisory is in place from the U.S. State Department after nearly 2,000 people were arrested when violent groups clashed with law enforcement during nationwide protests over rising living costs and poor school conditions.

The Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are poised to play in the first-ever NFL game in Paris at the Stade de France, the nation's largest stadium, located just north of the French capital.

Protesters set up barricades and burn materials near Place de la Republique in Paris, France, on October 18, 2026, the day following a large demonstration. Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker said he's excited for the trip, but that he wants to be safe.

When asked if he was concerned about the safety aspect surrounding the trip to France, Brisker said from what he's seen and read online, "it looks crazy out there."

"I guess everybody has a plan," Brisker said.

Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer said that he was aware of protests taking place in the region, but that he didn't know why they were happening.

"I'm sure they'll catch us all up to speed and all that stuff here soon," Sawyer said.

Last week, the NFL said in a statement that the league was continuing in preparation for the upcoming contest.

"As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters," said NFL chief spokesperson Brian McCarthy in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month."

Sawyer, along with fellow linebacker Payton Wilson, expressed excitement for the overseas trip.

"I never in a million years thought that I'd play a football game anywhere else," Sawyer said. "You know, last year in Dublin, Ireland, was awesome. I'm expecting the same thing in Paris."

"I don't get to leave the country too often," Wilson said. "I think when I went to Ireland, it was my first time."