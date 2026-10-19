Violence and unrest intensify throughout Paris, other parts of France ahead of upcoming Steelers-Saints game

Violence and unrest intensified throughout Paris over the weekend, as the National Football League is poised to host its first-ever game in France on Sunday.

At least 1,800 people were arrested after violent groups clashed with law enforcement during nationwide protests over rising living costs and poor school conditions. Paris police said Sunday that 855 people were arrested in the French capital region alone.

"Those who looted will have to pay back for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable," said French President Emmanuel Macron, in an address to the nation.

About 550,000 people took part in protests across France, according to authorities, while organizers counted about 800,000. More than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said.

A police officer stands near a fire during an unauthorized demonstration, marked by riots and clashes with law enforcement, near Place de la Republique in Paris, Ile-de-France, France, on October 18, 2026. GAUTHIER BEDRIGNANS

The uptick in violence throughout the country comes as the NFL will be officially expanding its footprint this coming weekend when the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints play the first-ever international game in France. The game is being played at the Stade de France, the nation's largest stadium, located just north of Paris' city center.

NFL chief spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement last week that the league was continuing forward with its plans for the game, amid the ongoing unrest.

"As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters," the statement said. "We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month."

Looting and damage were reported around the Place de la République square, which is located around 5 miles south of the Stade de France.

In Limoges, a city located several hundred miles south of Paris, flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall, causing its roof to collapse. Officials said the fire was deliberately set and nearly destroyed the building.