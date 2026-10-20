The NFL says it's "confident" with security plans for the Steelers-Saints game in Paris

The National Football League said it is confident with its security plans for the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints that's being played in Paris this weekend, amid ongoing unrest and violence throughout the French capital.

"All of our plans for the Paris game this weekend are moving forward as planned," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of club business, international and league events for the NFL, in a briefing Tuesday.

O'Reilly said that the NFL's operational and security personnel have been in Paris for around 10 days and are working closely with the French authorities, as well as the U.S. Department of State.

"Obviously taking, being very vigilant in everything we do and all of our planning," O'Reilly said, adding that the league is monitoring things on an hour-by-hour basis and communicating with the teams.

The New Orleans Saints have already arrived in Paris, while the Steelers are due to travel to the French capital later this week.

"We've got confidence in the plans, both from an ops and a security standpoint," O'Reilly said, noting that other major events are being held in Paris this week, such as a UEFA Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

At least 1,800 people were arrested this past weekend after violent groups clashed with law enforcement during nationwide protests over rising living costs and poor school conditions. Paris police said Sunday that 855 people were arrested in the French capital region alone.

Looting and damage were reported around the Place de la République square, which is located around 5 miles south of the Stade de France, the site of Sunday's game.

In a press conference on Monday, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said he's "obviously very aware" of the unrest in Paris and has been in contact with the league.

"We feel like we have a really good plan, we're aware of the situations over there and have a lot of confidence in our plan," McCarthy said.

Sunday's game will be the first-ever NFL game played in France.