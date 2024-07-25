Steelers fans from across the United States converge on Latrobe for training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - As Fred Rogers would say, it's a beautiful day in this neighborhood.

The Steelers are back in action at Saint Vincent College and today is the first day they take the field for their annual training camp.

Fans began arriving early on Thursday morning, in fact, we were told people at the media check-in that some fans were even sleeping in their cars overnight.

Everyone is excited to see their Steelers back in action as a brand-new season looms.

We spoke with fans from not just Pittsburgh, but places like Virginia and Florida.

Many people are returning to training camp as it is a yearly ritual for many black and gold fans, but for some, this is their first experience in Latrobe. That includes Jessica Green from Kentucky.

"This is our first time at camp, it means a lot because we love the Steelers in our family," she said. "My family growing up, we all always watched the Steelers and I happened to marry someone who loved the Steelers. It's a good family tradition and we're going to pass that down to our kids."

Now, for fans still interested in checking out the Steelers camp, you can find a full list right here.

Also, remember, while it is free to watch the Steelers practice at Saint Vincent College, you do still need a ticket which you can purchase on Ticketmaster right here.