Steelers fans approaching the upcoming NFL season with a cautious optimism

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers players report to training camp today as the Black and Gold begin a new season.

The season opener is just 45 days away -- right around the corner and right in the minds of many fans.

There are a lot of changes this year for the Steelers -- with two new players under center, a new offensive coordinator -- and a lot for fans to think about.

Last season's first-round exit against the Buffalo Bills left a bad taste in a lot of Steelers fans' mouths.

"Uh… it was bad," Renee Mocello of Brentwood said. "It was bad."

"They needed help," Patrick Mocello of Brentwood said. "They didn't have anybody."

Soon, the Steelers will be right back at Acrisure Stadium with fans in the stands. There's a lot of optimism for many KDKA spoke with.

"I think they went out and got it this year," Patrick Mocello said."

The Steelers got two quarterbacks in the offseason -- with veteran Russell Wilson and former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields now wearing Black and Gold.

"I think they're gonna start out with Russell Wilson – see how he does," Patrick Mocello said.

"He's a veteran – and he's got more experience," Jarmar Pearison of Pittsburgh's East Side said, endorsing Wilson to start this season.

"To me, it's not a drop if one goes down and one comes in," Matt Smerbeck of Plum said. "I think they're both super talented."

Fans hope that talent extends to the coach's room too – with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith taking the reins on that side of the ball.

"This new guy – from what I hear – he should be a lot better," Patrick Mocello said.

"Well, we're finally gonna be able to use our tight ends," Smerbeck said.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the constants of the Steelers franchise. Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension in the off-season. Fans we spoke with like him overall, but some want a little more this year.

"I think he likes being here," Pearison said. "He does a great job to me – I ain't got nothing better to say about him."

"He's had winning seasons year after year," Smerbeck said. "It would be nice to see us get through the first round of the playoffs."

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward is in the last year of his contract. Lots of Steelers fans are debating whether the team should pay the 35-year-old defensive captain. People we spoke with, overall, say yes.

"To me, when you have somebody that's actually holding lines and doing what they need to do – you need to give them their money," Lakeisha Sferazo of Long Island said.

Sferazo grew up in Pittsburgh, but still bleeds black and gold – and is ready to make noise this season.

"I'm ready to rub it into some New Yorkers faces that my Pittsburgh Steelers got another ring," Sferazo said.