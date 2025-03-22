Steelers fans express skepticism over potential Aaron Rodgers signing

Steelers fans aren't feeling good about the prospect of the team signing Aaron Rodgers as their next quarterback.

Rodgers spent six hours at the team's training facility on Friday. While he left without a deal, the KDKA-TV Sports team is told that it doesn't mean something won't get done. There are parameters of a deal in place.

All but one Steelers fan we spoke with Friday in downtown Pittsburgh said they don't want Rodgers on the Steelers.

"I'd say no he shouldn't become a Steeler, said Ezra Jones.

"He's a bit old," said Tobin McCarren. "You just gonna waste money, what's he gonna do, he didn't do anything in New York."

William Harrison put it bluntly, telling us what he'd tell Rodgers.

"Don't want to see you in black and yellow, don't want to see you in Pittsburgh, I have no good words for you, nothing, just go, just leave, get out of Pittsburgh," Harrison said. "He is a great athlete, I will never take that away from him. But his mindset is the way he does what he wants to do, no matter what organization he plays for, so I don't want that here."

That sentiment - that Rodgers would become an unnecessary distraction, was echoed by multiple fans.

"I think Aaron Rodgers brings too much drama," Peg McCollum said.

The only Steelers fan we spoke with who wanted to see Rodgers join the team was Michael Preslac.

"He's just as good as the guys they have right now," Preslac said. "He's still got a season or two left."

Ezra Jones said he'd take Rodgers over Mason Rudolph - he just thinks the team should look elsewhere for a QB, perhaps in the draft or free agency, where very few QBs remain - especially after the Giants signed Jameis Winston.

"I would say draft Jaxson Dart, let him work with Rudolph because I don't think we're getting any trophies anytime soon," Bill McCollum said.

Regardless of what happens, he thinks the Steelers will be back next year - where they are right now - looking for a new QB.

"That's why a lot of people are frustrated," Bill McCollum said.