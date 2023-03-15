Steelers agree to terms with LB Cole Holcomb on three-year deal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers have agreed to terms with another free agent as of Wednesday morning.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, pending a physical, the Steelers have agreed to a three-year deal with 26-year-old linebacker Cole Holcomb.
Holcomb spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders and in 48 starts he's recorded 239 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, and one pick-six.
Washington selected Holcomb 173rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.