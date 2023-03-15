Steelers agree to terms with LB Cole Holcomb on three-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers have agreed to terms with another free agent as of Wednesday morning.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, pending a physical, the Steelers have agreed to a three-year deal with 26-year-old linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Holcomb spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders and in 48 starts he's recorded 239 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, and one pick-six.

Washington selected Holcomb 173rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.