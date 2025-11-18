Steelers will monitor Aaron Rodgers in practice to determine availability against Chicago Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers will monitor Aaron Rodgers in practice this week to determine his availability for Week 12's matchup against the Chicago Bears, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Reports circulating on Monday suggested Rodgers has a "slight break" in his non-throwing hand that caused him to miss the second half of Sunday's game against Cincinnati, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

On Tuesday morning, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers would not need surgery on his left wrist, but still needs medical clearance to play in Week 12.

"It's about bracing and securing [the wrist] for his comfort and safety," Tomlin said at his weekly press conference. "It's about how functional he is, and we don't have the answers to that as we sit here today. He doesn't require a lot of physical work in practice in order to play."

Tomlin added that the Steelers will re-evaluate Rodgers as the week progresses, noting that Friday's practice session will be a "big day" to determine whether or not Rodgers can play.

Rodgers, 41, appeared to be injured during a drive late in the first half. He was illegally hit twice by the Bengals during the drive, resulting in roughing the passer penalties on Cincinnati both times.

The four-time NFL MVP was seen grabbing his hand before heading to the locker room before halftime and was deemed "questionable" to return by the team. He never re-entered the game, finishing the day 9 of 15 for 116 yards with a touchdown at the time of his exit.

As Rodgers' evaluation continues, quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Will Howard will see increased reps in practice. Rudolph finished Sunday's game against the Bengals 12 of 16 for 127 yards and one passing touchdown.