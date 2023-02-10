Watch CBS News
Local News

State rep's proposed bill would award districts that discontinue use of Native American mascots

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Legislation would award schools that move away from Native American Mascots
Legislation would award schools that move away from Native American Mascots 00:19

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Christopher Rabb is proposing a bill that would award grants to schools that voluntarily discontinue the use of a Native American mascot.

The proposed legislation would cover the costs to purchase, design, or renovate school equipment to remove the mascot. 

A March 2022 report by the National Congress of American Indians found that 45 districts and 113 schools in Pennsylvania continue to use native "themed" mascots. 

First published on February 10, 2023 / 5:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.