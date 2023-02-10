State rep's proposed bill would award districts that discontinue use of Native American mascots

Legislation would award schools that move away from Native American Mascots

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Christopher Rabb is proposing a bill that would award grants to schools that voluntarily discontinue the use of a Native American mascot.

The proposed legislation would cover the costs to purchase, design, or renovate school equipment to remove the mascot.

A March 2022 report by the National Congress of American Indians found that 45 districts and 113 schools in Pennsylvania continue to use native "themed" mascots.