State police searching for three suspects in a Butler County burglary

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police out of Butler are asking for help finding a truck and/or the three people with it.

According to troopers, three men, one in his 40s and two in their 20s claimed to be driveway sealers.

PSP Butler is investigating a burglary in Summit Twp., where 3 males : one in his 40s & two in their 20s are posing as "driveway sealers" and operating a white Ford F-150.Anyone with information on this vehicle or the identity of the suspects please call 724-284-8100 pic.twitter.com/pH8eLGQoMZ — Trooper Cazy (@PSPTroopDPIO) May 26, 2023

Now, they're suspects in a burglary in Summit Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police