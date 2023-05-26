Watch CBS News
State police searching for three suspects in a Butler County burglary

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State police investigate Butler County burglary
State police investigate Butler County burglary 00:20

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police out of Butler are asking for help finding a truck and/or the three people with it. 

According to troopers, three men, one in his 40s and two in their 20s claimed to be driveway sealers. 

Now, they're suspects in a burglary in Summit Township. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police

First published on May 26, 2023 / 6:37 AM

