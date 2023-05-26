State police searching for three suspects in a Butler County burglary
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police out of Butler are asking for help finding a truck and/or the three people with it.
According to troopers, three men, one in his 40s and two in their 20s claimed to be driveway sealers.
Now, they're suspects in a burglary in Summit Township.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police
