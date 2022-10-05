Watch CBS News
State police searching for missing 26-year-old woman, Keisha Hottinger

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - State police in Uniontown are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman. 

hottingermissing.jpg
Picture of missing 26-year-old Keisha Hottinger. Pennsylvania State Police

Police say that 26-year-old Keisha Hottinger has not been seen since September 25. 

She's described as 5'8", 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on Hottinger's whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:46 AM

