State police: Missing kayaker, Shane Phillips, found dead in Wiscarver Run Reservoir

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) - State police have said that a missing 65-year-old kayaker who has been missing since May 18, was found dead on Sunday morning.

Shane Phillips was found dead in the Wisecarver Run Reserve after his family reported him missing on May 18 after he did not return home when he went out fishing that morning.

His truck was located at the reservoir unattended as well as his kayak in the water.

His body was located in the water this morning and investigators were able to match and identify him.

The Greene County Coroner's Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident along with Pennsylvania State Police.

