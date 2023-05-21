'We just want to find my dad:' Family of missing kayaker Shane Phillips asking the public for help

Family of missing kayaker asking for public's help

Family of missing kayaker asking for public's help

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) - A family is desperate for answers as the search for a missing kayaker continues in Greene County.

Sixty-five Shane Phillips disappeared on Thursday night at the Wisecarver Dam where he was fishing in his kayak.

His family says they are not giving up hope that he will return home.

The search for Phillips is reaching day four.

"There's limited cell phone service in the area so he's unable to communicate with us while he's fishing," his daughter Rebecca Hoffman said. "My mother became alarmed whenever he did not return home after darkness, though."

His daughter said that Shane is an avid fisherman and typically goes out in the evenings, but his wife said that she knew something was wrong when she hadn't heard from him.

Linette went looking for him and his truck was still at the dam when she did.

"His truck was parked in the same location it always is, they found his kayak that he uses every time he fishes in the water," Rebecca added.

Water rescue crews scoured the area on Friday, both in the water and on the land, searching for Phillips.

However, they told the family they have exhausted all resources.

"We just want to find my dad, my mom just wants to find her husband," Rebecca said.

His family said he has no prior medical history and is very fit. He often is fishing, hunting, or spending time with his family outdoors.

Now, they're asking the public for clues.

"We're just looking for answers and we would appreciate any information," Linette said. "Since the authorities have concluded that part and those resources have been exhausted, we're turning to the public. Any even trivial piece of information that they feel is trivial might lead to finding him at this point."

Anyone with information that could lead to locating Phillips is asked to contact state police.