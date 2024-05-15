Program helps Pittsburgh-area high schoolers become entrepreneurs

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) -- This time of year, lots of kids are competing in WPIAL athletic championships, but there's a group of high schoolers competing in something with potentially even higher stakes -- entrepreneurship. It's a "Shark Tank"-like program called Startable, which is part of Innovation Works.

At Northgate High School in Bellevue, a group of girls is working on their business plan for apparel for people with limb deficiencies, like amputations and prosthetics, with snaps that can adapt the length to their needs.

"We wanted to make something that looked cool and that didn't look like, 'Oh yeah. This kid has a limb deficiency.' Like something you wouldn't even point out or notice," said Skye Jackson, a Northgate High School junior.

They won the Startable competition last year and continued the class and after-school program to learn more and further develop their idea.

"We recognize that there are grand challenges across the world and around the country that are not necessarily being met by entrepreneurs of today, and so we want to ensure that students are prepared and ready to meet some of these challenges that need new creativity and new eyes," said Shelley Brown, the program manager for Startable.

Startable provides funding to support the cost of a teacher and supplies for the nine-week high school program. Startable specifically seeks out those under-represented in entrepreneurship, like women and people of color. Northgate is one of six schools in the nine-county Pittsburgh region with Startable groups this spring. Each student who completes the program gets $100, and they'll compete for $1,000 that goes to the winning team.

Charles Walker is a junior at Northgate and is working on his business plan.

"My idea is actually called HydroMotors. It's a water-powered engine," he explains.

Junior Kadenne Kemp team has an idea for a bracelet that works as an alarm that wakes you up with electrical stimulation.

"Most people have trouble waking up in the morning so we designed something that helps you. It's a wristband that connects to your wrist," Kadenne said.

Each group comes up with their own idea, then creates a business plan and presentation for the competition, learning many important skills.

Kadenne says he's learned a lot. "Definitely communication, like talking in front of people. You know, sometimes you may think something in your head, and when you say it out loud, it might not make as much sense, so learning to really talk," he said.

Startable has inspired some students to pursue entrepreneurship beyond the class, like Jay Shane, who decided to go to college for business instead of going right into the workforce, and Skye, who's already on the path.

"I've found that I really liked photography," Skye said. "So now I'm starting my own photography business, and that's really pushed me to be an entrepreneur."

At the competition on May 11, a team from Northgate High School won the Trailblazer Award for $1,000 for the team for their idea called "Budget Boss," which is an AirTag-like device that alerts students when they get near or at their designated budget to help them stick to their spending plan.

In the 10 years of the program, some students have pursued their ideas after high school and turned them into successful businesses, including a self-leveling cup.

You can learn more about Startable on their website and if you'd like to reach out to see if your school can participate, you can email Shelly Brown at SBrown@startablepgh.org.

And there are many programs around the region helping kids learn about careers on Kidsburgh's website.

KDKA is proud to partner with Kidsburgh.