St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral celebrates 60th annual food festival

St. Nicholas Greek Food Festival opens with food, dancing and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral is opening its annual Food Festival today in Oakland.

The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

They have a variety of delicious food - including the traditional baklava and even French fries with a Greek twist.

In addition, they have music, dancing, and a celebration of Greek heritage.

It runs form May 1-7. For more information on hours and a menu of food, click here.