St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral celebrates 60th annual food festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral is opening its annual Food Festival today in Oakland.
The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
They have a variety of delicious food - including the traditional baklava and even French fries with a Greek twist.
In addition, they have music, dancing, and a celebration of Greek heritage.
It runs form May 1-7. For more information on hours and a menu of food, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.