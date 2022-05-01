Watch CBS News

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral celebrates 60th annual food festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral is opening its annual Food Festival today in Oakland.

The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

They have a variety of delicious food - including the traditional baklava and even French fries with a Greek twist.

In addition, they have music, dancing, and a celebration of Greek heritage.

It runs form May 1-7. For more information on hours and a menu of food, click here

