St. Joseph the Worker Parish proposes closing 7 of 8 churches

St. Joseph the Worker Parish is proposing closing seven of its eight churches, leaving only St. Maurice Chuch in Forest Hills.

The pews may still be full on Sunday mornings, but the future of some Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh churches is uncertain. St. Joseph the Worker Parish said the closures are needed due to financial struggles and declining attendance.

"We've been expecting this, unfortunately, due to many things: population decrease coming to church, not enough priests. So, we have those issues that we've been dealing with," parishioner Sandi Hartman said.

If approved by Bishop Mark Eckman, only St. Maurice Church would stay open, leading to churches in Churchill, Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale and Turtle Creek to close.

Hartman said parish leaders have been preparing the congregation for months for possible closures. While disheartening, she's hopeful the community can come together and be unified.

"But what isn't irreparable is the unity of our faith community," she said. "We can become one."

Bishop Eckman is expected to make the final call in December.