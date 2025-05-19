Pittsburgh Police, the FBI investigating distribution of antisemitic flyers in Squirrel Hill

Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are investigating after antisemitic flyers were distributed throughout the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Police says that officers from Zone 4 are investigating after the flyers with antisemitic messages were found on properties throughout Squirrel Hill.

Police say there were multiple versions of the flyers, which were sealed in clear plastic bags and weighed down with corn kernels so that they could be thrown from a moving vehicle.

Officers canvassed the area to try and find the suspect, but didn't locate anyone, police said.

Police say that witnesses in the area gave a number of different descriptions of the vehicle and the driver, but said the most common suspect description provided by police was of a man with red hair.

Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement that "the materials that were distributed in parts of Squirrel Hill today are reprehensible and have no place in Pittsburgh."

Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement that "the materials that were distributed in parts of Squirrel Hill today are reprehensible and have no place in Pittsburgh."

Mayor Gainey said his office is communicating with the Jewish Federation and working with Pittsburgh Police and the FBI to investigate the matter.

Corey O'Connor, a candidate for mayor in Tuesday's upcoming primary election said the acts "have no place in our city."

Corey O'Connor, a candidate for mayor in Tuesday's upcoming primary election, said the acts "have no place in our city."

Pittsburgh Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call 412-422-6520.