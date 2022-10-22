Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.

Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety

Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.

Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.

He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.