Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.
Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.
Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.
Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.
He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
