As Pittsburgh area temperatures climb, is it time to start your yardwork? Here's what one expert said

As temperatures begin to head to the upper-70s and spring appears to be springing, you may find yourself springing into action to do something in your yard, but while there may be things to do, it still may be a little too early.

It's a natural reaction once the weather gets warmer to get that spring feeling to get out and do something, but what we do to our lawns costs money, and the last thing you want to do is waste energy and money.

"It's still a little early to do anything agronomically, as far as putting down fertilizers or chemicals to control things in your yard," said Jeff Fowler of Tip Top Turf Solutions.

Fowler said that you should save your money and your time because in about a month and a half, it'll be time to start working on the lawn, but for now, there are things you can do to prepare.

"Get out there and make sure the leaves are raked off the flower beds, make sure they're off the yard, make sure they're picked up, and composted, or off of all that is going to be growing there," he said.

According to Fowler, leaving the leaves could inhibit growth and possibly kill the grass if left sitting there for too long.

Now, once the leaves are gone, grab a bag of grass seed.

"Go out there and spread that in the thinning areas, and let it do its thing," he said.

Fowler added that once you spread the grass seed, don't worry about it freezing if we do end up having another frost; he said it would be just fine.

Finally, what you should avoid this time of year is removing all of the dead grass that is in the yard. Fowler said doing that now would create the perfect environment for weeds and other nasty stuff to flourish once it really gets warmer.