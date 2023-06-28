Spotting problems with trees on your property and knowing when to call for professional help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're into that time of year when storms will pop up and trees will come down and if they fall on your house or car, it can be expensive. So how can you tell if your trees are vulnerable?

KDKA's John Shumway went looking into the potential tree trouble.

When storms roll through Western Pennsylvania, it's inevitable that someone is going to lose a tree.

"There's really no way to foresee that happening in the grand scheme of things," said Nate Richards, an arborist with Monster Tree Service.

Richards says that while any tree can fall, there are certain things to watch for like the height, lean, and size of the tree.

He also says that even a healthy tree can succumb to Mother Nature's worst. So before the storm arrives, look for things that can be a threat from dead branches to decay and woodpecker holes.

Richards says that even if nothing is dead or dying, pruning helps to improve airflow and reduce wind resistance.

If your tree is growing in a threatening direction, Richards suggests using cabling, bracing, or support systems for branches that might be at risk of leaning or falling where you park or a deck or things like that.

While there is no such thing as an indestructible tree, some types of trees like poplar, sweet gum, spruce, cedar, and pear trees tend to be more brittle and more susceptible to problems.

If you aren't able to know if a dead limb is diseased or not, it's better to get advice from an arborist