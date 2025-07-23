Spencer Horwitz hits 1st career grand slam as Pirates defeat Tigers 6-1 for series sweep

Spencer Horwitz hit his first career grand slam and Bailey Falter matched a career-high with eight strikeouts to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-1 win and sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 23: Spencer Horwitz #2 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a grand slam home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during inter-league play at PNC Park on July 23, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Image)

Horwitz drove a two-out cutter from Troy Melton (0-1) 416 feet to centerfield to make it 5-0.

Andrew McCutchen opened the scoring in the first with his ninth homer of the season.

Bryan Reynolds led off with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly from Oneil Cruz in the third inning.

Falter (7-5) gave up one run on four hits without issuing a walk in seven innings, going more than 5 1/3 for the first time since May 31.

Lasting five innings in his major league debut, Melton allowed six runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Matt Vierling provided Detroit's lone run with a single in the seventh that scored Spencer Torkelson.

After walking Joey Bart to load the bases with one out in the second, Melton had a way out of the jam when he struck out Isiah Kiner-Falefa on three pitches ahead of Horwitz. He started with a cutter in the dirt before coming back with another that Horwitz took deep.

The Tigers have lost nine of their last 10 games since July 9.

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (4-3, 2.71 ERA) will start Thursday to open a four-game home series against Toronto. LHP Eric Lauer (5-2, 2.80 ERA) will go for the Blue Jays.

Pirates: RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound Friday as Pittsburgh stays home for three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.