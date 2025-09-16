Arnold residents looking to build special needs playground

There are plenty of playgrounds in the Pittsburgh region, but many aren't constructed with special needs or autistic children in mind.

Some in Arnold, Westmoreland County, are looking to change that for their community.

For Devin Moore and Gia Cox, when they take their daughters, Journey, who has autism, and Tayvian, who has special needs, to most playgrounds in the area, they have a tough time.

Moore and Cox say their girls have difficulty getting on, off, and staying on the equipment safely. They say they can be overstimulated and overwhelmed quickly. And what should be a fun day at the park, they say, often is not.

"I would like for everybody to have something that they can go to the park and not feel excluded," Cox said. "I see, at different parks, different pieces, but not one park that has it all."

That is why Moore and Cox founded The Journey Tayvian Inclusive Project, an initiative dedicated to building a new playground in Arnold for kids and families that require a bit more than the average playground provides.

When asked what they would like to see this new playground have, Moore said, "Something for everybody. Sensory things on the ground, things for the handicapped, handicap swings. Basically, we want the handicapped and the special needs to be able to play with the abled-bodied kids."

Moore says that they are just in the beginning stages of getting people involved and raising awareness and funds, but he says they already have dozens of community members on board with this effort.

Even Arnold Mayor Shannon Santucci has allocated an old tee ball field at 3rd Avenue and Drey Street, where this playground can be built once the funding is secure.

"This thing has been able to come together without a lot of effort because this is a need out here," Moore said. "So, once you pitch it to people, they are like, 'Oh my God, man, I can't believe it. Yes! This is what we need.'"

A community meeting for this project is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the tee-ball field at 3rd Avenue and Drey Street. An autism and special needs fall festival will also take place at that same ball field from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Those interested are asked to contact Devin Moore at (412) 639-5768.