Southern white rhino calf born at Ohio zoo for 2nd time this year

The Wilds is welcoming another southern white rhino calf, making it the second one born at the zoo this year.

The Wilds on Wednesday announced the birth of a female calf on March 28. It's the third for Kali, a 12-year-old southern white rhino who was also born at The Wilds. The conservation center says both Kali and her calf are doing well.

It comes after a male calf was born on March 5 to Agnes. Both calves were sired by Bernard, who is now dad to 17 rhinos.

The two calves haven't met yet, but plans will be made for an introduction as they continue to grow, explore, interact and show their personalities. The Wilds says it will share updates, including the rhinos' names, on social media.

The Wilds is welcoming another southern white rhino calf, making it the second one born at the zoo this year. (Photo: Grahm S. Jones)

The Wilds says southern white rhinos were once on the brink of extinction, with fewer than 100 remaining in the early 1900s. The species has since rebounded thanks to conservation efforts. And while progress has been made, the species is still classified as near threatened, and The Wilds says threats like habitat loss and poaching underscore the importance of continuing conservation work.

"Welcoming two calves in such a short time is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our animal management teams," Dr. Joe Greathouse, the vice president of The Wilds, said in a news release. "Their daily care and long-term planning are central to The Wilds' leadership in rhino conservation and play an important role in supporting the future of this species."

The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, about 90 minutes east of Columbus, sits on almost 10,000 acres and is home to more than 500 animals, including 28 rare and endangered species.