Pittsburgh-area first responder competes in World's Strongest Firefighter Contest

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- For Wendi Wentzell, working out and lifting heavy things is something she has loved for years. Lucky for her, she can combine the physical fitness she loves with the job she loves -- being a firefighter and EMT with South Strabane Township in Washington County.

"Everything I do in strongman and strongwoman training is directly related to what I do in firefighting," said Wentzell. "Strength sports are so important. The odds that you are ever going to rescue a person out of a fire, statistically, nowadays, is very low. But everybody should be training as if they are going to."

On the first weekend of March in Columbus, Ohio, Wentzell, along with 120 other first responders from around the country, competed in the World's Strongest Firefighter Contest. This competition was put on by Arnold Schwarzenegger's company, Arnold Sports, and yes, the winner gets, amongst other things, a photo with the bodybuilding legend.

After a series of events, doing everything from throwing sandbags over a 13-foot bar to carrying over 500 pounds 50 feet, Wendi came in fifth in the world. And at age 41, Wendi said her competition was not only tough, but younger.

"It's crazy," Wentzell laughed. "I didn't expect it, especially because I am a little older, I'm competing against girls that are 10 to 15 years younger than I am. I mean, my strength peaked 11 years ago, so to still be able to be competitive was great a great feeling because this competition was very heavy, with some of the heaviest weights I have ever had to lift."

Wendi plans on being back next year to compete again in this strongwoman competition and she is hopeful she will make it to the finals. Until then, she gets to continue working the job she loves and training at the firehouse gym in South Strabane, a gym in which there are no shortage of fans, including her fire chief, Jordan Cramer.

"Wendi really kind of embodies what it is to be not only a firefighter, but one at South Strabane Township," said Chief Cramer. "Everything from our level of service to the commitment to the community. And then just her ability to put her mind towards something and follow that through to completion."

So congratulations Wendi Wentzell on doing what you do both in and out of the gym. It is clear, that you make South Strabane stronger.