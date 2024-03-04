South Strabane first responder places in World's Strongest Firefighter Contest

Local first responder places fifth in her division for World's Strongest Firefighter Competition

Local first responder places fifth in her division for World's Strongest Firefighter Competition

Local first responder places fifth in her division for World's Strongest Firefighter Competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) -- A South Strabane firefighter placed fifth in her division in the World's Strongest Firefighter Contest.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the South Strabane Fire Department congratulated firefighter and EMT Wendi Wentzell on her accomplishment.

The fire department said Wentzell traveled to Columbus and joined firefighters from around the world "competing in several grueling tasks that test the strength and determination of each participant."

We owe a big 🎉CONGRATULATIONS🏋️‍♀️ to Firefighter/EMT Wendi Wentzell for placing 5th in her division of the “World’s... Posted by South Strabane Fire Department on Sunday, March 3, 2024

Wentzell had been training for months and looks forward to competing again next year, the fire department said.

"Keep up the strong work FF Wentzell, and keep making us proud!" the department wrote on Facebook.

The World's Strongest Firefighter Contest was part of the Arnold Sports Festival, which was held Feb. 29 to March 3 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center.

"The festival's diverse lineup includes strength and Olympic sports, seven IFBB Pro League contests, and the awe-inspiring Arnold Strongman Classic. The inclusion of the captivating Arnold Strongwoman Competition showcases the strength and skill of women athletes," the festival's website says.

The Arnold Sports Festival traces its roots back to a collaboration between sports promoter Jim Lorimer and Arnold Schwarzenegger.