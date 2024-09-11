South Side's Club Cafe music venue is closing its doors after a 25-year run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's iconic music venues is closing its doors after a run of 25 years.

Club Cafe, located on the city's South Side, has announced it will close by the end of the year.

Marco and Paula Cardamone founded Club Cafe in 1999 and it quickly became one of the city's most popular music venues.

In 2011, the club was sold to Michael Sanders, who is now shifting his focus to other business projects.

"It's been an incredible run, and it felt like the perfect time to move on to other endeavors," said Michael Sanders in a release. "We get to celebrate a quarter-century of incredible music and leave on the best possible note. We've worked hard to deliver an extraordinary experience to the neighborhood, the Pittsburgh music community, and all of the artists who have graced the Club Cafe stage. I'm grateful for the thousands of concerts our team hosted and produced, the memorable nights on the South Side, and 25 amazing years at Club Cafe."

Over the past 25 years, Club Cafe has hosted a number of big names including John Mayer, Tori Amos, Norah Jones, and others.

Specific plans for the club's final few months and closing plans have yet to be announced.

Sanders says that there are still a number of concerts that are planned before the end of the year and there will be plenty of time for a proper send-off and opportunities for the community celebrate one last time.