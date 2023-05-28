South Side, North Shore, and downtown all part of BikePGH's Open Streets Pittsburgh event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh is opening its streets back up to the people today with the return of Open Streets Pittsburgh.

It's going to be a great day to get up and get moving and why not get out there and on the streets of the city?

Beginning this morning at 10 a.m., several major roads will be closed to traffic and open to anyone looking to bike, walk, run, or just take a stroll through Steel City.

Bike Pittsburgh

The route people can follow for Open Streets Pittsburgh will take them through the North Shore, downtown, and the South Side.

It's not a race, just a chance to explore the city on foot, so people can enter the course at any time.

There are also four activity areas around the route where things like free fitness classes, live music, food, and local vendors will be posted up.

The event is free and open to the public as well as pets!

It's organized by BikePGH and they were inspired to start the event by the global open streets movement in other cities around the globe. The hope is to use days like today to transform Pittsburgh's streets into vibrant and healthy places for everyone to enjoy.

Open Streets Pittsburgh won't just be this weekend, it will also happen on Sunday, June 25 and Sunday, July 30.

You can always learn more about the event on the BikePGH website at this link.