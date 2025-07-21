Watch CBS News
One person killed in overnight garage fire in South Park Township

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly overnight garage fire in South Park Township.

The fire broke out at a home along Mike Reed Drive just after 1 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers told KDKA. 

img-6447.jpg
A fire broke out early Monday morning along Mike Reed Drive in South Park Township.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said early Monday that their crews were among those called to the scene.

The fire department said one person was found dead inside of the home. 

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are now investigating the deadly fire.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not released any information about the person killed. 

It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.

Mike Darnay

