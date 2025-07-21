One person killed in overnight garage fire in South Park Township

Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly overnight garage fire in South Park Township.

The fire broke out at a home along Mike Reed Drive just after 1 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers told KDKA.

A fire broke out early Monday morning along Mike Reed Drive in South Park Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said early Monday that their crews were among those called to the scene.

The fire department said one person was found dead inside of the home.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are now investigating the deadly fire.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not released any information about the person killed.

It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.