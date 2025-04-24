South Park girls' softball team flying high with undefeated record

The South Park Lady Eagles' softball team are undefeated this season and are looking to get over the hump after falling one game shy of a WPIAL title last year.

They have a good shot at taking home this year's WPIAL 3A title thanks to pitcher Sydney Sekely, who has more no-hitters than walks so far this season.

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, South Park hasn't lost a game yet and are hungry to make a deep run in the upcoming WPIAL playoffs.

"We're really encouraged to work harder knowing that we were there and almost had it," Sekely said.

The Lady Eagles made it to the WPIAL 3A championship game last year, losing to Mohawk in the title contest.

Spurred by defeat a year ago, this year's team is hungry to come out on top this time around.

Sekely says the team has a new level of resilience that will help take them far.

"Even when we're losing, like our Char-Houston game, being able to fight back as a team and win that game," Sekely said. "It's just really encouraging."

Having an ace like Sekely certainly helps as she's been delivering the heat with 90 strikeouts in the team's first 9 games -- with more no-hitters than walks.

"I honestly didn't even realize that," Sekely said. "Just to know that I have my team behind me and that I'm able to do that for myself."

The regular season is set to wrap up on May 5 and the WPIAL playoffs will begin the following week.