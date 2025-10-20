Watch CBS News
Person rescued after being trapped underneath wires in South Park Township

By
Mike Darnay
One person was taken to the hospital after they became trapped underneath wires in South Park Township on Sunday. 

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said its crews were called to Evans Field in South Park on Sunday and when they arrived, they found a person who was trapped underneath downed wires that were brought down by a tree.

One person was taken to the hospital after being trapped underneath downed wires at Evans Field in South Park Township Broughton Volunteer Fire Department / Facebook

The fire department said that first responders were able to stabilize the person until the power was able to be turned off.

Once the power was turned off, the person was freed from the wires.

A medical helicopter was requested for the person but was unable to fly due to the weather. The person was taken to the hospital by medics. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Once the person was taken to the hospital, crews continued to work to clear the downed tree, allowing guests to be able to exit the park. 

