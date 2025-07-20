Scooter driver in critical condition after early morning crash on Bates Street

One person hospitalized in early morning crash in Oakland

One person hospitalized in early morning crash in Oakland

The driver of a scooter was taken to the hospital after a crash that happened early on Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 5:45 a.m., police, EMS, and fire units were called to a crash on Bates Street and 2nd Avenue.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been riding a scooter down Bates Street failed to stop at a red light, and hit the side of an SUV traveling down 2nd Avenue.

Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and spoke with police.