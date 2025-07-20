Watch CBS News
Scooter driver in critical condition after early morning crash on Bates Street

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
The driver of a scooter was taken to the hospital after a crash that happened early on Sunday morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 5:45 a.m., police, EMS, and fire units were called to a crash on Bates Street and 2nd Avenue. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been riding a scooter down Bates Street failed to stop at a red light, and hit the side of an SUV traveling down 2nd Avenue. 

Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and spoke with police. 

