South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company chief calls out council after shutdown vote

A controversial decision in Fayette County is raising concerns about emergency response.

Council voted to remove the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company from responding to emergencies inside the borough, a change that took effect immediately. Now, fire and emergency calls will be handled by crews from Connellsville Township.

According to the chief, neither the department nor the residents were notified ahead of the vote.

"I got a phone call that they shut the fire hall down," South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeremy Grubbs said. "They passed it at the meeting. They voted to shut the fire company down. They're having another fire company come in and do fire protection, which is 7 to 9 minutes out."

Chief Grubbs said tensions began when a borough council member, who was also part of the fire department at the time, was asked to resign from the department.

The chief says he believes the department became a target after that resignation, saying borough leaders tried to shut down the fireman's club. The chief says the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board was called to investigate multiple times. He said that on the seventh visit, inspectors finally told him they found no violations.

Grubbs said he believes that when that didn't work, the borough then moved to remove the department from emergency response, citing compliance concerns, which he disputes.

"What do you mean we're not in compliance?" Grubbs said. "It all comes down to politics."

Some residents say they're worried the added distance could mean longer response times in critical emergencies.

"At the end of the day, it just boils down to a lot of people being put at risk, and I feel like it's all over personal matter," resident Floyd Leonard said.

Residents are expected to voice concerns during a meeting at South Connellsville's fire station on Tuesday night.

KDKA reached out to the borough's mayor, as well as the council member who was asked to resign from the fire department, but did not hear back by Tuesday evening.