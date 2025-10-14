South Allegheny School District getting a therapy dog to support student wellness

The South Allegheny School District is getting a new therapy dog to help support student wellness.

The district announced Monday that by late November or early December, "Gladdy," a Cavapoo, will be welcomed into the district as part of "ongoing efforts to support the whole child -- academically, socially, and emotionally."

Gladdy will help provide emotional support and comfort to students across all schools in the South Allegheny district and will be what the district calls a unique resource that can help with reducing stress, improving emotional regulation, and fostering a positive school environment.

Gladdy will live with South Allegheny Superintendent Dr. David McDonald, who the district says will be responsible for the dog's care, food, and veterinary needs.

"We are incredibly grateful to Maiello Brungo & Maiello for their partnership and generosity," said Superintendent McDonald. "Gladdy is already showing the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students, and we look forward to the joy and support he'll bring to our buildings."

The district says Gladdy is in the final phase of his training and will be making regular visits to South Allegheny schools by late fall.

"Students and staff will have the opportunity to meet him, interact with him in structured settings, and benefit from the calming and supportive presence that only a trained therapy dog can offer," the district said.