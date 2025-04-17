South Allegheny Elementary helping teach students about broadcasting

Students at South Allegheny Elementary School in Port Vue are learning what broadcasting is all about thanks to a new production studio and program at the school.

KDKA's Lindsay Ward got a tour of the production studio on Wednesday where dozens of students are learning about all kinds of different parts about what goes into broadcasting.

The studio has been around for a few months and it's for students in 4th and 5th grade who can learn how to be directors, producers, editors, anchors, reporters, and even weather forecasters.

Around 70 students signed up for the program.

"They were just so thirsty to learn this," said Jennifer Rea, video production teacher at South Allegheny Elementary. "This is something I always wanted to do as a kid. So the fact that I could study this, practice this, bring this to life for them, this is exactly what they need. And they're so capable and have really been true rock stars throughout this whole event."

Rea said she thinks it's important to help instill confidence in the kids at a young age and it also helps creative a positive environment within the school for the kids.

"The kids are so kind to each other and so helpful," Rea said. "The public speaking aspect, too. The creativity. It's just all amazing and I'm just so proud that we can do this."

The students, most of whom are around eight years old, also have their own podcast and do commercial work.