Sources: Owners of Brighton Rehab to be indicted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the FBI are expected to announce an indictment against the owners of Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County, sources said.

More than 80 residents of the facility died during the pandemic.

Federal investigators have scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m.

WHO:

U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano

WHEN:

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Pittsburgh

SOURCES: The US Attorney and PA AG Shapiro are expected to announce the indictment of the owners of Brighton Rehab in Beaver County where more than 80 residents died during pandemic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Go9dqTcOvn — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 9, 2022

A federal grand jury began investigating the facility in February of 2021.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.