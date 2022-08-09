Watch CBS News
Sources: Owners of Brighton Rehab to be indicted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the FBI are expected to announce an indictment against the owners of Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County, sources said.

More than 80 residents of the facility died during the pandemic.

Federal investigators have scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m.

WHO:

  • U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung
  • Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro
  • FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano 

WHEN:

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Pittsburgh

A federal grand jury began investigating the facility in February of 2021.

A federal grand jury began investigating the facility in February of 2021.  

First published on August 9, 2022 / 10:18 AM

